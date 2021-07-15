SSC result likely this week

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will most likely declare the Maharashtra SSC results 2021 by the end of this week on its official website, as per several media reports. Though the official date and time of the result have not been confirmed by the officials yet, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Class 10 results would be released for the students by July 15.

This year, the Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2021 were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the state education department came up with alternative evaluation criteria for the calculation of the result this year. As per the Maharashtra Class 10 evaluation criteria, the result will be calculated on the basis of the performance of the student in Class 9 annual examinations and Class 10 internal assessments, unit tests, and pre-boards.

How to check

Visit the official Maharashtra results website, maharashtraeducation.com.