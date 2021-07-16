SSC online results today at 1:00 p.m.

NASHIK: The much-awaited results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra board SSC result 2021 today on July 16, 2021 at 1 pm. The Maharashtra Board result 2021 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students have to enter roll number or name to view the mahresult.nic.in 2021 SSC results.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the Maharashtra Board result 2021 SSC will be announced on July 16, 2021 at 1 pm. Earlier, Maharashtra 10th result 2021 were expected to be declared around July 15, 2021. Now, the exact result date for Maharashtra SSC result 2021 has been confirmed by the minister. Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates related to Class 10 results 2021.

The Board had cancelled the Class 10 exam for the year 2021 due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. And hence, the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021 is being prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, the board will evaluate students based on the marks secured by them in the internal examination of Class 9 and Class 10.

Earlier, the state government had announced to conduct an optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 10 students. The CET exam will be conducted for students who wish to get admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC).