SSC, HSC supplementary exams from Sept

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the supplementary exam for SSC and HSC. The exams will be held between September and October. Both the theory and practical supplementary exams will be conducted during this time, the state education board has announced.

The SSC theory papers will be held from September 22 to October 8, while the practicals will be between September 21 to October 4. The HSC or 12th theory papers will be held from September 16 to October 11, and practicals from September 15 to October 4. The HSC vocational course exam will be from September 16 to October 8.

Division data

Out of 2,00,155 enrolled students in Nashik division, 2,00,093 students have passed the 10th examination of State Board of Education, while 1,51,173 students have passed the 12th examination on the basis of internal evaluation. These supplementary examinations for Class X and XII will be held in written form. A total of 643 students have failed both the examinations from Nashik division.

Students unsuccessful in first attempt

District - Tenth - Twelfth

Nashik - 26 - 293

Dhule - 4 - 55

Jalgaon - 30 - 207

Nandurbar - 2 - 26

Total: 62- 581