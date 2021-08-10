SSC, HSC students may get exam fees back

NASHIK: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to decide on refund of fees collected for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. It has said this in regards to a petition filed in connection with this.

As the examinations are not conducted the Education Board has been directed to refund the examination fees to students. The MSBSHSE has collected fees of Rs 415 each from 17,65,829 students who had registered for Class XIth examinations and Rs 520 each from the 15,07,314 students of Class XIIth for the year 2020.

The Board had collected Rs 80 crore and Rs 70 crore from Class Xth and XIIth students, respectively. As the examinations were cancelled based on two Government Resolutions (GRs), the state was required to refund the fees. The HC has said that the Education Board should take an appropriate decision in this regard and it should be taken within a month. The students are likely to get their fees back as there were no examinations held.