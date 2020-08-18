SSC, HSC re-exams likely in October

NEW DELHI :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was tested negative for coronavirus last week, has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, the hospital said on Tuesday.



Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19, AIIMS said in a statement.



He has been admitted to AIIMS for Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital, it added.



He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on 14 August after his report came negative for the virus.



Mr Shah was admitted to the old private ward of AIIMS at around 0200 am on Tuesday. He is being treated under the guidance of AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria.