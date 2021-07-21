Sputnik vaccine available in the city

NASHIK: Sputnik vaccine is now available in Nashik city. There are two vaccines of Indian origin and one vaccine from abroad is currently available in Nashik. Two Indian-made vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, and Sputnik from Russia are now available. The vaccine is being given at a private hospital for a fee.

Sputnik vaccine will be available at private hospitals in the city. Currently, vaccination is going on at nine private hospitals. Those citizens whose financial situation is sound can get the vaccines from these hospitals. In addition, vaccines are being administered free of cost at the vaccination centres run by the Municipal Corporation, informed the Nashik Municipal Corporation.