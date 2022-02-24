Spread awareness about government schemes: Khoskar

NASHIK: The Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hiraman Khoskar, in a review meeting of the officers, informed the officers about the new ration card, ration card errors, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Sanjay Gandhi Pension Yojana.

Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana committee is waiting for the approval of many applications. There is a lack of awareness in people about Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Shravanbal Seva Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and various such schemes are implemented by the government.

The work of supporting the destitute is done by providing monthly grants. For this, various schemes are implemented by the government. Selection of beneficiaries from various schemes is given to Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana Samiti. In the review meeting of officials at Igatpuri tehsil and he gave suggestions on how to give more benefits to the citizens of these schemes.

The MLA said that the administration should make efforts to get a maximum number of applications from eligible citizens under this scheme, adding that the authorities should also make efforts to provide benefits to the needy citizens. The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule.