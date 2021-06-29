SPPU winds up 25 courses

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) management council has taken a satisfactory decision. It has been decided that students who have lost a parent during the pandemic, their examination fee will be waived off for this academic year. Along with this, during the management council meeting on Saturday, SPPU has closed at least 25 courses from different colleges.

The decision as per the permission sought by the colleges. During the meeting, many colleges which had sought permission to shut down a few courses as there were no takers for the course. The management council has granted permission to 25 such courses to shut across various colleges under the SPPU.

Prafull Pawar, registrar of SPPU said that some courses have been shut as colleges have sought permission for the same. There were a few courses which were in the list as no students have taken admissions in them. Colleges which had applied for the closure of these courses have been granted permission by the management council.