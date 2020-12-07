SPPU to use Proctor Method for online exams

Nashik: The Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) online examinations will be conducted using Proctor Method. From December 8 to December 23, the first year to the final year backlog and grade improvement examinations will be conducted using this method. To maintain educational quality; the university has made this decision.

The university conducted its final year examinations online and offline in October. Thereafter, there will be backlog and upgrade examinations. Strict measures are being taken to prevent technical difficulties in these examinations. Students had to face various technical difficulties during the final year examinations. Therefore, the university is trying its best not to repeat these issues during the upgrade and backlog examinations.

Nearly three lakh students will appear for the examinations. The preparations are being made for smooth conduct of upgrade and backlog examinations.

Move to curb malpractices

In this examination system, the candidates will be monitored with the help of Artificial Intelligence. A camera will be used for this and some photographs of the student will also be taken. Students will be alerted if any movement other than facial expressions is found. About 20 warnings will be given. So it is becoming clear that students cannot misbehave in these examinations.