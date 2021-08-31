SPPU to start a course in defence technology

NASHIK: The Savitibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to start course on defence technology with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The university has said that to start courses in the defence sector is very important for the country, as the defence industry and technology are growing rapidly.

The country indigenous technologies and manufacturing in the country in defence has picked up in big way. Academia is playing a major role in this development and there are around 300 academic institutes or universities which are working on DRDO projects, developing various new technologies.

The SPPU, department of Defence and Strategic Studies and the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists, Delhi, have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start PG Diploma in ‘Defence Technology’. The course syllabus will be set by all these institutes cordially. The course will help the students get career in the defense technology and research as well as serve the country at the same time.