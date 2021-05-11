SPPU to provide RT-PCR report

NASHIK: The Centre for Molecular Diagnostic and Research at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will install a set up for sample testing (RTPCR) of Coronavirus. The launch of the new laboratory will help in getting the report of Covid-19 tests sooner. The University had been preparing from last year for setting up a well-equipped laboratory for research on infectious diseases.

The Ministry of Higher and Technical Education instructed non-agricultural universities to set up laboratories for Covid-19 testing. Accordingly, the University successfully obtained all the necessary approvals for the laboratory. After inspecting the university’s laboratory, the Military Medical College (AFMC) was appointed as the nodal agency by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for its approval.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said, “The work of Pune University’s Center for Molecular Diagnostic and Research laboratory has been completed. Brigadier Sourav Sen of AFMC has inspected the laboratory.” Accordingly, AFMC has given its consent for testing of Coronavirus in the laboratory. The laboratory will receive paperwork approval from ICMR in the coming days.

Cooperation required

Skilled manpower is required to work in this laboratory of the University. In such a situation, persons with experience in Molecular Biology Techniques, Data Handling in a laboratory-like BSL 2 should cooperate with the University. Researchers and professors working in the colleges affiliated with the University are urged to come forward and participate in the work of ‘sample testing’. The University has made available an online form on its website to participate in this work.