SPPU starts admission to 146 courses

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the admission process to its 146 courses. After a long delay, the merit lists for 146 courses in various disciplines have been declared by the university. The last date of the will be September 21 or seven days from the activation of the admission link. The entire admission process will be carried out online for students.

The SPPU received 29,500 applications this year which was at least 1,500 more than last year. The demand for science faculty in courses such as biotechnology, microbiology, computer science has been steady this year too, and are among the most trending courses.

Students wishing to apply under sports or cultural quota need to necessarily take approval from the director of the sports department and head of the Lalit Kala Kendra. As there there was a delay in declaring merit list and overall admission process the university officials had explained that some technical and administrative problems were the reason for a delay in declaring the merit list.