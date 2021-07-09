SPPU semester exams likely from July 25

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has published a tentative schedule for the online entrance examination which will be conducted for admissions to graduate, post-graduate courses to the university. The online exam will be conducted between July 25th to 28th, between 9 am to 6 pm, online in the proctored mode.

It is mandatory for all candidates to take the pre-exam mock test to be conducted by the university. The detailed course timetable of the online exam will be displayed on the website on July 17th. Candidates should check the timetable and appear for the concerned examination during the specific time period allotted for their course.

Candidates will receive admit card for examination along with the detailed instructions for proctored mode by July 19th. In order to get familiarised with the proctored mode of examination, it is mandatory for all candidates to appear for a mock test during July 20-22. Candidates can log in to the system using any device with a working front camera on the day of examination.