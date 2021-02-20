SPPU receives over 500 complaints

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant has launched a unique initiative called ‘Ministry of Higher Education at Your Doorstep’ to address various issues, problems, and grievances of all stakeholders in the higher education sector. An attempt was made to resolve more than 500 complaints received by Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. </p>.<p>The Ministry of Higher and Technical Education has started this innovative initiative from Kolhapur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli divisions and the educational problems of Pune University are getting solved on the same lines. All senior officials of the department of education, including the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, are present at the University to discuss and resolve the issues of students, parents, teachers, non-teaching staff, and educational institutions in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. </p><p>The university provided an online platform for accepting complaints or questions for this initiative. Under this, more than 500 complaints were received by the university. Of these, about 250 complaints were related to Savitribai Phule Pune University and examinations. All these complaints will have to be resolved by the education department. The question is being raised, can all these complaints be brought to justice in one day? Also, will it be possible to hear the views of each complainant at this time?</p>