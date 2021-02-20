Deshdoot Times

SPPU receives over 500 complaints

Ministry of Higher Education at your doorstep initiative
SPPU receives over 500 complaints
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
Ministry of Higher Education at your doorstep
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com