SPPU makes Constitution Studies mandatory

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Even after graduation, students have very little knowledge about the Constitution. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to address this. The course of Constitutional Studies had been made mandatory for students pursuing a degree in Arts, Science, and Commerce. </p>.<p>The course will be taught in the second year of graduation. The Constitution of India not only includes the fundamental rights, entitlements, and duties of a citizen but also lays down rules for the ideal state of the country. </p><p>The teaching of equality and brotherhood is also in the Constitution. It is important for students to know what is constitutional and what is unconstitutional, explained SPPU in the introduction of the course. Although civics is a subject in school education, it has less syllabus. This subject is not taught even in higher education. </p><p>Therefore, even though the Indian Constitution is an integral part of the daily life of the citizens, they do not know much about it. The Faculty of Anthropology, University of Pune has taken the initiative to enable students in the affiliated colleges of the University to study the Indian Constitution properly and to understand its provisions. </p><p>It has also received recognition. The subject of the Indian Constitution with two credits will be taught in the second year of B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com. Students will be given about 30 hours of education. This will include assignments, practicals, projects, and other necessary curriculums.</p>