SPPU launches course on epidemiology

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched a new online certificate course “Understanding and Exploring Epidemiology”. The six-week course is free and open for all and is the first such course on epidemiology started in the light of Covid-19 pandemic by PKC and SPPU. Till now, 227 students have enrolled for the course from across the country and the US, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The course began from Tuesday, July 20. The course is intended for post graduate students in Life Sciences, research scholars and those working or aspiring to work in the field of public health. The course aims to provide introduction to fundamental concepts, principles, measurements, and methods of epidemiological research. The sessions will be taught by eminent faculty in public health.

The sessions will be taught by eminent faculty in public health. At the end of the course, participants will have understood the practice of epidemiology as it relates to real life and would be able to understand and appreciate public health measures and programmes,” said Dr Aarti Nagarkar, course coordinator and director, SPPU’s Interdisciplinary school of health science.