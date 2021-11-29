SPPU exams to be held offline?

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) semester end examinations have been proposed to be held on the second of January 2022. The varsity has decided to take offline exams this semester after a two-year gap.

According to a university statement in the media, a final decision will be taken at the Board of Examination meeting scheduled for December 15. Officials indicated that since colleges have started offline classes, the university is also planning for a completely offline examination.

“We need to keep the prestige and quality of the university intact. Now that colleges have already reopened and are holding in-person classes, we can also have examinations offline,” stated a senior official of the university in the media. The students argued that since classes were held online, exams must also be online, which is not correct, said the official.

Fully vaccinated students have been allowed in colleges to attend classes since October 20. Earlier in November, a survey by Yukrand, a union of SPPU students, had said that most would still prefer online examinations. Around 93 per cent of 21,000 students who were surveyed said they would prefer to give exams online.