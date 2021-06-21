Sports wins over parking

NASHIK: The government has provided Rs. 25 crore for the construction of the District Sports Complex and all the necessary requirements for the construction of the complex have been met. However, the construction of the sports complex should be started as per the original plan as soon as possible, instructed by Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to the concerned departments.

Bhujbal was speaking at the meeting of the District Sports Complex Committee held in the central hall of the District Collector’s Office. Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President Sayajirao Gaikwad, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, ZP CEO Lina Bansod, PWD Superintendent Engineer Sharad Rajbhoj, Executive Engineer Siddharth Tambe, District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik, Deputy Education Officer S N Zole, Municipal Corporation Deputy Engineer S J Kazi, international marathon runner Kavita Raut, Shivchhatrapati awardee Hitendra Mahajan, Gorakh Balkwade and Rajendra Nimbalte were present.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, Consideration was also given to the parking proposal proposed by the NMC along with the district sports complex through Smart City. But due to lack of funds from Smart City, Zilla Parishad or municipal corporation for the proposal could not finalised it. “Construction work of a well-equipped sports complexe should be started as per the original proposed plan,” he said and instructed the concerned agencies to give priority to sports related facilities in coordination with all the departments.

The sports complex has a spectator gallery, synthetic runway, football field, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, tennis, basketball courts to accommodate the spectators. The indoor games hall will have 24 facilities including badminton, table tennis, wrestling, judo, fencing, boxing, carom, chess, yoga, gymnasium, cafeteria and parking, informed by District Sports Officer Rajendra Naik.