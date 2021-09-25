Sports University work to gain momentum

NASHIK: Sport is an integral part of education and the 'healthy mind in a healthy body' is now being re-emphasized by constantly. Against this backdrop, an International Sports University will be established in Maharashtra. The state government has appointed seven sports experts as members of the governing council of the proposed sports university in Maharashtra. It includes international players, vice-chancellors, principals and professors. These members will give impetus to the functioning of the Sports University.

To set up an international standard sports university in Maharashtra to maximize the sports performance of the state, to provide maximum opportunities for sports training at the international level in the field of sports and also to provide maximum job opportunities in the field of sports. Section 23 of the International Sports University, Maharashtra Act 2020 provides for the appointment of experienced and technical information members in the State regarding the Regulatory Council.

Accordingly, along with seven members, Additional Secretary of School Education Department, Commissioner, Directorate of Sports and Youth Services (Maharashtra) have been included in the regulatory council. Therefore, the state government has claimed that the process of establishing a sports university will get momentum.



Appointment of these members

Henry Menezes (former goalkeeper of the Indian football team), Rahul Bose (international rugby player), Dr Vidya Yerawadekar (Prof Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis International University), Ratnakar Shetty (Cricket Manager), Dr Anjali Thackeray (fielder), Nilesh Kulkarni (international cricketer), Anjali Bhagwat (international shooter).