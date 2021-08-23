Sports dept will get 100% funding

NASHIK: This year, the sports department will receive 100% funding. District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik has informed that the sports events which were cancelled last year will be held with enthusiasm. Against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, the state government has capped all expenditure. Accordingly, only 30 per cent of the funds were given to the sports department last year.

This year, however, the sports department will get 100 per cent funding from the state government, so there is a lot of scope for the sports sector in the district. The state government had imposed limits on the expenditure of the cultural and sports departments. As a result, there were curbs on many competitions in the state, award ceremonies and various types of grants.

The sports department provides funds for playgrounds development at the village, taluka and state levels every year. Similarly, various grants are provided to the players who show skill at the district, taluka and state levels. Other expenditures got reduced as the provision of ample assistance for the purchase of sports equipment for the development of gymnasiums in the village has been on the rise for the end of the year.

This year, however, the sports department has not included yet n the list to reduce the grant. Grants are given to the gymkhana every year. Sometimes sports equipment is purchased. Similarly, for the repair of playgrounds, grants are provided by the sports department for various schemes. This year, however, all these grants will be one hundred per cent.

"As the state government is dealing with health issues, it cut grants by 30 per cent last year. No decision has been taken so far this year." - Ravindra Naik, District Sports Officer, Nashik