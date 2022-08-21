Spike in swine flu cases

NASHIK: Just after the coronavirus and dengue, new swine flu cases are causing concern among Nashik residents. Nashik has recorded new 79 cases. The first death from swine flu has been observed in Nashik Road's Upnagar after three years.

Many of us are suffering from viral infections as a result of the drastic change in climate, such as headaches, fevers, nausea, vomiting, rashes, and so on. There were no cases of swine flu from January to April, but the continued rain caused many infected patients, and new cases have been found up to July 28. In just one month, new 50 cases have been recorded. In Nashik, there is a total of 79 active swine flu cases.

With swine flu symptoms, the patient was admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. Following that, the patient’s blood sample was taken for testing, which confirmed that the patient has swine flu. The patient died while undergoing treatment.

Symptoms

Fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches are among the symptoms. People can also experience pain in muscles and dry cough. Gastrointestinal problems like diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, also normal headache, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

Prevention

Hands should be washed thoroughly and frequently. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Try not to touch your face. Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Always choose clean surfaces for your activities. Avoid crowds if at all possible. Stay away from anyone who appears to be ill. Avoid anyone who appears to be ill.