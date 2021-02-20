SpiceJet to start a flight from Nashik to Kolkata

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: SpiceJet will launch a flight connecting Nashik with Kolkata. The air service on this route will commence on March 29, 2021. Earlier, the air carrier launched flights for Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Currently, SpiceJet is operating flights on the Delhi-Nashik route four days a week. With the start of the air service on the Nashik-Kolkata route, one more feather will get added to the crown of Nashikites. </p>.<p>This service will prove useful for the expansion of the business. The company will operate the flight on this route for all six days of the week. The flight will take off from Kolkata at 6 pm and reach Nashik at 8.20 pm, while the flight will take off from Nashik at 9 pm and reach Kolkata at 11.30 pm. </p><p>A ticket fare of Rs 6500 will be charged for the service under the Udan scheme. With the start of the flight to Kolkata after Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Delhi, social, religious, and industrial development in Nashik will get a boost. Under the scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments, and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable.</p>