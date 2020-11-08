SpiceJet to connect Nashik with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>A long wait of Nashikites for air connectivity to major cities from Nashik will soon end as following the Nashik-Delhi and Nashik-Hyderabad airlines, Nashik will soon be connected to IT hub Bengaluru too effective November 20.</p>.<p>The air service will be provided by Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet.The flights connecting all the three major cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad -- will be resumed from November 20.</p><p>Alliance Air's Hyderabad-Ahmedabad-Pune and TrueJet's Ahmedabad are currently operating flights from Nashik (Ozar) Airport. It will now have three SpiceJet services to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad. </p><p>Therefore, Nashik will now be connected to five prime cities by air.In addition, under the UDAN scheme, planning is also being done through the efforts of MP Hemant Godse to launch an international airline to develop the city as international cargo hub. </p><p>Nashik will now get the real benefit of the regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme.It will soon be operational at full capacity as an alternative airport to Mumbai Airport.</p>.<div><blockquote>Bengaluru and Delhi aviations are very important for entrepreneurs. Headquarters of many industries are in these cities. So these facilities are going to be very decisive. This airline will give a big boost to Nashik's industry and business.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Manish Rawal, member, Executive Board, NIMA</span></div>