Speed up railway underpass road work: Sena

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP:</strong> A delegation led by Shiv Sena city chief Vikram Sonawane and former Bhagur Shiv Sena chief Ambadas Kasture on behalf of Bhagur Shiv Sena, submitted a memorandum to the CEO of Cantonment Board, Deolali demanding completion of the access road connecting to the railway underpass.</p>.<p>The underpass constructed by the Railway department for the benefit of residents of Bhagur still isn’t being used fully due to the lack of proper access roads. One side of the underpass falls under ward no. 6 of the Cantonment board, while the other side under Bhagur Municipal Corporation. </p><p>While the council has issued a work order, the road construction in Cantonment’s area hasn’t yet begun. CEO Ajay Kumar states that the area where the road needs to be constructed comes under the District Collectorate. He can’t take any action on his own. However, he has assured that he will help them by forwarding their memorandum to the District Collector. </p><p>Bhagur municipal council states that the area belongs to Cantonment, but the Cantt. says the area belongs to the Collectorate. The residents established in that area (District Collector’s area) pay their taxes to Cantt. In between the council and Cantt., it is the residents of Bhagur and the shopkeepers who are suffering. </p><p>Their business has been severely affected for the past two years. As the roads aren’t proper, people avoid coming to Bhagur for shopping. Deputy chief Sudhesh Walijade, Councilor Bhausaheb Gikwad, Sangram Karanjkar, Former Deputy Mayor Kakasaheb Deshmukh, co-organiser Shekhar Jadhav, and others were present.</p>