Speed up Pune–Nashik rail project, Godse demands

Even though both governments approved the project, the final approval from the Centre is still awaited. Therefore, the work is getting delayed gradually, and citizens await this project’s completion desperately. MP Hemant Godse met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and requested him to approve the project immediately and speed up the PuneNashik rail project. Nashik-Pune-Mumbai is considered the state’s golden triangle and aids in the state’s development.

Pune city is developing rapidly due to its direct connection with Mumbai. However, as there is no direct railway line from Nashik to Pune, Nashik’s development is getting affected severely. In the last five years, MP Godse held talks with the officials regarding this project. He spoke about this project repeatedly in Parliament, and the railway administration even conducted a survey.

A total of Rs 16,000 crore will be generated for the project. Central and state governments will provide 20 percent of the funds each, and the remaining 60 percent will be generated through equity. The route has been cleared of all necessary approvals and funding issues, and despite the approval of the Centre’s finance department, the final approval from the Center is yet to be received. The delay has created an atmosphere of dissatisfaction among all Nasikkars.

As the Nashik-Pune railway will pass through three districts, namely Nashik, Nagar, and Pune, the connection of Nashik-Nagar-Pune will increase largely. Like Pune city, Nashik will also develop rapidly. Nashik-Pune Railway will be a boon for the people of Nashik, and industry will get a big boost, MP Godse added