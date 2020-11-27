Speed up housing constructions: Game

<p>NASHIK: On the occasion of National Housing Day, a 100-day ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan- Grameen’ is being implemented from November 20 to February 28 this year. Under this campaign, all the districts should achieve 100% target in the next 100 days through various affordable housing schemes, said Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game appealing to speed up the construction of rural houses through the ‘Maha Awas’ campaign and to take the division to the forefront. </p>.<p>He was speaking at the inauguration of the departmental workshop of ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan-Grameen’ at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office. Officials from all the five districts were present through video conferencing. Game said, the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme is complemented by ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan - Rural’. Under this campaign, houses will get constructed in various rural areas under various housing schemes. </p><p>The success of this campaign requires coordination between the Revenue Department and the Rural Development Department, he said. Under the campaign, in order to provide land to the needy, eligible but landless beneficiaries for the construction of houses, the concerned authorities should make available the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gharkul Land Purchase Financing Scheme. The place can also be made available through a committee chaired by the District Collector. Encroachments in rural areas can be regulated or space can be obtained from the beneficiary.</p><p> He instructed the district collectors and chief executive officers to plan an immediate meeting at the district level. For the success of ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan-Grameen’, the concerned officers of the department should hold meetings at their level and plan accordingly. “Give hundred percent sanction as per the objectives of the households, the first installment should be distributed to the sanctioned households immediately,” Game instructed.</p> .<p>To improve the quality of households, training should be provided to complete the work and create skilled labourers. He also instructed all the Chief Executive Officers present at the time to complete the work of all the ‘demo houses’ as per the objective given to the district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural, to guide the beneficiaries.</p><p>To build toilets for the beneficiaries through Employment Guarantee Scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission - Rural by going through government schemes while constructing houses. To supply tap drinking water from Jal Jeevan Mission. The gas connection from Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, electricity connection from Saubhagya Yojana, and the means of livelihood should be made available to the beneficiaries from National Rural Livelihood Mission, he added.</p>