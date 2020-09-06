Speed humps help reduce accident rate

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Tarwalanagar on Dindori Road had become a death trap as accident cases were rampant on the Chowfuli signal.<br><br>Fortunately, the number of accidents has come down to almost zero after the installation of the humps.</p>.<p>As part of the process, the road will be widened further. Citizens are expressing satisfaction that the work of laying road dividers has been started in time and the traffic will become smoother and more convenient for the motorists.<br><br>During the last Kumbh Mela, a large number of ring roads were constructed in the city. One of the important and permanent ring roads is the Tarwalanagar route on Dindori Road.</p><p>This route connects to Mumbai-Agra Highway. It is also considered to be a highway connecting Peth Road. This route goes further towards Makhmalabad and the city.<br><br>Many people have lost their lives in small and big accidents on the Tarwala signal and this Chaufuli had become like a death trap. After this, there was a demand to install speed bumps here. But there were difficulties in getting permission.<br><br>With the efforts of BJP group leader Jagdish Patil, speed humps were installed on this crossroad. This has reduced the number of accidents and now the ring road will be widened by two meters on both sides to keep the traffic smooth.<br><br>Currently, work on road divider from Gunjal Mala to Peth Road Signal has been started. Corporator Jagdish Patil said that LED lights and decorative trees will be planted at the dividers.</p>.<p><em><strong>Speed humps are considered to be the cheapest and best solutions to reduce vehicles speed and thus reduce the number of potential accidents. The results reflected that the installation of speed humps contributed greatly to reduce vehicles speed, the flow of traffic and accidents rate.</strong></em></p>