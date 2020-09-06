Speed humps help reduce accident rate
Deshdoot Times

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Tarwalanagar on Dindori Road had become a death trap as accident cases were rampant on the Chowfuli signal.

Fortunately, the number of accidents has come dow...

