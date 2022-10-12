Speed breaker to be installed at Mirchi Chowk

Nashik

According to the suggestion of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the construction department has repaired the road in Aurangabad Naka Mirchi Chowk. In the wake of the horrific bus accident, work has started to fill the potholes in the intersection and on the road.

Tree branches have been trimmed to increase visibility. Both sides of the road have been cleaned. The left turn from Tapovan is therefore being widened.

Further, the engineers of the construction department also discussed this with the officials of the MSEDCL department yesterday. The authorities have favoured the removal of transformers along the route. Also, a decision will be taken regarding making the overhead wire underground. After the demarcation of unauthorized and encroached constructions by the Town Planning Department, notices have been issued to the concerned.