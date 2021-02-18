Specially-abled students to get admission through ATKT

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The government has approved to admit all other specially-abled students to Class XIth based on ATKT. It has also been approved to pass the English subject of Class X separately in the academic year of Class XI. With this, the way has been cleared for the specially-abled students to get admission to Class XIth by availing the ATKT concession. </p>.<p>To bring deaf and dumb students into the mainstream of education, decided in 2016 to admit these students to Class XIth offering ATKT concession and pass English subject separately in the Class XIth. Deaf, multi-disabled, and learning-impaired students aking admissions to Arts, Commerce, Science faculties were allowed to take one language subject and five other subjects instead of six subjects like two language subjects and four other subjects. </p><p>According to the criteria for Class XIth admission, a student must get passed in at least five subjects, including the English subject in the Class XIth or equivalent examination. Therefore, it was proposed to allow all other specially-abled students, including deaf and dumb students, to take admission to Class XIth through ATKT concession and to pass the English subject of Class Xth separately in the academic year of Class XIth. Against this backdrop, specially-abled students are allowed to take admission to the Class XIth based on ATKT concession.</p>