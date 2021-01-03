Specially abled celebrate New Year on Kalsubai

Nashik: On the occasion to welcome new year a group of 70 special abled climbed the highest mountain peak in Maharashtra, the Kalsubai peak. The group celebrated and welcomed new year with energy and hope with their success mission to climb the Kalsubai.



The Shivrajya Pratishthan conducts an initiative to bring the special abled from all over Maharashtra to the highest Kalsubai peak on 31st December every year. The founding president of the foundation, Shivaji Gade himself is a polio-affected and he organizes trekking campaigns for specially abled throughout the year.



Kalsubai Peak is the highest peak in Maharashtra and every person has a dream to reach this peak. The peak is difficult to climb for normal person is a huge challenge for a specially abled. It becomes impossible for them considering the time, safety and huge cost involved. The Shivrajya Prathisthan help such courageous people in this mission.



Specially abled from different parts of Maharashtra had participated in this unique expedition. Under this campaign implemented in Maharashtra, 102 specially abled from Maharashtra have reached the highest Kalsubai peak. This year too, on 31st December 2020, 70 specially abled from the state came together and reached Kalsubai Peak. The 70 members of the group had came from 20 districts different districts of the state.



All the participants from all over Maharashtra came together in the village of Jahangirdarwadi at the foothills of Kalsubai. The group started their trek at 2.00 pm on 31st December. With echoes of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai and Har Har Mahadev and Kalsubai Mate Ki Jai', the group of men and women encouraged each other. At 7.00 pm the group successfully climbed the Kalsubai peak and reached the summit.



In the bitter cold of the night and picturesque Sahyadri Mountain range, they stayed in the tent and visited Kalsubai Mata Mandir on 01 January 2021 in the morning. After this, the new year was welcomed in a unique way by seeing the new rising sun of the new year from Sahyadris and its gusty cold winds. The group started climbing down at 10.00 am and reached Jehangirdarwadi village at the foothills in just three hours at 1.00 pm.



All the members were welcomed in the presence of Santosh Mankar of Nashik Prahar Apang Kranti Sanghatana with roses. Various dignitaries welcomed the group and appreciated their efforts and courage.