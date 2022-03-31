Special voter registration drive on April 1

NASHIK: A special voter registration drive has been organised on April 1, 2022, at 12:00 pm in Mahsul Karamchari Sanghathan Hall, near State Bank, in District Collectorate’s premises.

Deputy Collector and Deputy District Election Officer Swati Thavil has appealed to all social organisations in the district to cooperate in this campaign, and maximum number of third genders should be present for voter registration.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has proposed revised rules for third genders’ registration given the shortage of documents required for voter registration. According to their rules, third genders in the 18 to 21 age group who don’t have any age proof can submit the certificate issued to them by their Guru Maa as age proof.

The person above 21 years of age should produce a self-attested certificate to confirm their age. Any mail received at the third gender’s current address shall be considered as address proof. As per the revised rules, many third genders have been registered across the state under the special brief revision programme held in November 2021.

March 31 is celebrated across the world as the International Transgender Day of Visibility. To commemorate the day, Chief Electoral Officer in Maharashtra is conducting third gender voter registration camps in Mumbai city and suburbs from March 27 to April 10, 2022, and in other areas of Maharashtra from March 27 to April 2, 2022. Thavil gave detailed information on the third gender voter registration camp and appealed to them to participate in the drive.