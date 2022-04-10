Special train to run on Godavari's schedule

This train will run for only 35 days from April 11 to May 15 considering the increasing number of summer passengers. The train will leave Manmad at 8:45 am and will be running till the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. It is starting due to the efforts of the people’s representatives, the travel associations, and the pressure of the passengers. If the people of Nashik respond to this train, then it will continue.

The Godavari is closed as the railways have adopted a new policy of keeping the trains closed until they get more than fifty per cent occupancy ratio and passenger profit. Passengers allege that Central Railway is fooling by starting a special train instead of Godavari. Public interest litigation has been filed by Adv Chetan Damre to start the Godavari Express. It is likely to start on a trial basis for the next three months. We will continue if the loss of Godavari is reduced, the Railway Minister has assured.

Central Railway has announced the schedule for the launch of the new train. The usual Manmad-Godavari Express was running to the LTT station in Mumbai. The new train is the difference between Manmad and Mumbai.