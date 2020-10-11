Special test for those who missed exam

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>A special examination will be conducted in the near future for the students who could not appear for the final year examination of degree or post-graduate courses of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) due to health problems, two examinations at the same time or any technical difficulties. The decision has been taken by the examination and evaluation board of the university. </p>.<p>Information about this special examination will be published on the website of the university. Students who do not choose to take the final year exam online or offline by October 12 will be able to take the exam online.</p><p>All such students have been informed about this in their Student Exam Form Profile. This decision has brought some relief to the students taking the exam.<br><br>The Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that not a single student of non-agricultural universities will be deprived of examinations; It was also announced that the students who failed would be examined immediately.</p><p>Accordingly, the university has taken immediate decision and started taking action.<br><br>Meanwhile, the principal of the college or institution should provided the with a copy of all the required documents and certificates to be allowed to sit for the special examination.</p><p>It will also be necessary to submit the examination to the Coordinating Cell through the Director. The principals and directors of Pune University should inform all the students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff about this decision.</p>