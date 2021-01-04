Special round for ITI admission on Jan 6

Nashik: A special round for Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nashik admissions will be conducted through centralised online process on January 6. Students can make corrections in admission form and those students who have passed SSC supplementary examination can submit application form online between January 1 to 4, 2021.

The admission process will be conducted for a total of 345 vacant posts of fitter, machinist, plumber, painter, stenography, wireman, welder, tool and die maker and other trades. Those fresh candidates who will submit admission forms will be considered during this admission round.

Those students who still do not get admission should make corrections in their application forms and select the institute. If students have any difficulty, they should make contact with ITI, Satpur, Nashik.

The students should get benefit of this additional special round considering demand for ITI trainees in government and private establishments, appealed principal Rajesh Mankar.