Special drive to link info to Aadhaar Card

NASHIK: Nashik Post Department has started the facility of updating mobile number and e-mail ID of Aadhaar card through UIDAI's CELC app in all post offices of the department through postmen and dak sevak. In this connection, a special campaign will be launched from August 23 to 28. Citizens should take advantage of this service, appealed Mohan Shankar, Senior Superintendent, Nashik Post Office, through a government press release.

As mentioned, This facility has been made available in all the post offices of the department and this service will enable the citizens to link their mobile number and email ID to the Aadhaar Card. Accordingly, all citizens of Nashik division should contact the nearest post office or the postman in your area.

Also the president or secretary of a large housing society should contact the nearest post office or postman for all the residents as well as the heads of large establishments or offices to link up-to-date information together for their employees at the same time. For more information, visit IPPB's website, the release added.