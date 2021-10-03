Special drive for pending civil cases from tomorrow

NASHIK: There are a large number of civil application cases pending in the civil courts in all the senior level civil courts in the district. District and Sessions Judge Abhay Waghavase has informed the District Bar Association in a letter that a special drive has been organized for the disposal of civil application cases from October 4 to December 31.

There is no guarantee that the outcome of civil cases will be timely. In this, the party often has to face financial and mental hardship as well. The parties have not been able to get justice in a timely manner in these cases which have been going on for years.

The District Bar Association had demanded a special drive to resolve these cases in time. Accepting the demand, District and Sessions Judge Abhay Waghavase has said that the campaign will be implemented from October 4. The co-operation of the lawyers is expected to resolve the pending cases. According to the letter, all advocates should take advantage of the campaign to settle pending civil petition cases.