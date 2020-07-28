Special drive by NDCC bank

NASHIK :

Nashik District Central Cooperative (NDCC) bank could not disburse loan to those farmers who repay their loans regularly and eligible farmers due to shortage of fund. Now loan will be disbursed to eligible farmers, informed chairman of NDCC bank Keda Aher.

A meeting of the bank was held on Saturday (July 15). A review of crop loan was taken in it. The bank has received a fund from state government under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme. This amount has been deposited into bank accounts of total of 1.03 lakh farmers.

Government has given a target to disburse kharip crop loan worth Rs 437 crore. Accordingly, bank has started to disburse loan to the farmers. Those farmers who are eligible to get the loan should contract Vividh Krayakari Seva Society and fulfill necessary documents, the bank has urged.

As told by government, bank has started to make planning for disbursal of kharip crop loan to those eligible farmers.

So far, Rs 135 crore has been distributed as loan and bank will achieve the target which has been given by the government. Those eligible farmers should fulfill all the necessary documents to get the loan, chairman Keda Aher also urged.

In addition, NDCC bank has introduced new mutual loan repayment scheme 20202 to recover all pending loan. As good concession has been offered for defaulters, they should take benefit of the scheme and cooperate with the bank, Aher stated. The amount which will be recovered through this scheme will be used for distribution of loan, he informed.