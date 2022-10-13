Special cleanliness drive during Diwali

Nashik

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Diwali festival, the solid waste department has ordered all department officials to carry out a special cleanliness drive for six days in the city on behalf of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, around 350 sanitation workers will join this special cleanliness campaign. It has also been instructed to collect the waste immediately from respective areas in Ghantagadis and transport it to the dumping ground in the city. This special campaign will run from 21 to 26 October.

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the divisional officers of the municipal corporation should conduct an all-around cleanliness drive in their divisions. In the campaign, all the important public and crowded places, roads, footpaths, squares, markets, commercial places etc. should be cleaned and sanitized and all the waste should be picked up quickly by Ghantagadi vehicles.

Further, instructions have been given to the divisional officials to take care that the garbage collection and transportation services will continue regularly and smoothly, and the litter heaps and debris lying in public places or on the roads should also be picked up.