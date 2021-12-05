Special campaign to issue disability ID card

NASHIK: On the eve of World Disability Day, the state’s Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance Dhananjay Munde has taken a very important decision. Under this, a special drive will be launched across the state from 12th December to 12th March to get the required Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card for persons with disabilities to avail various schemes of State and Central Government.

According to the Disability Persons Rights Act, 2016 and the Disability Policy, all 21 types of disabilities are required to have a UDID cardholder to avail the benefits of various schemes of the Central and State Governments. In the last two years, there have been many difficulties in obtaining a disability certificate due to continuous lockdowns, risk of covid infection, and limited medical facilities. With this in mind, it was decided to implement this special campaign in the entire state, said Dhananjay Munde.

A time bound action plan has been prepared under this campaign. A decision has been issued by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance regarding the campaign to be implemented at the district and taluka levels in urban and rural areas.

According to the decision, the District Collector of the district under his chairmanship has been directed to plan for the effective implementation of the Disability Rights Act 2016 through the establishment committee in coordination with the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare.

It has also been directed that registration camps should be organized at convenient and near places for persons with disabilities under this campaign and experts should be made available there for screening according to 21 types of disability.

For the successful implementation of this campaign, a committee should be set up in the Municipal Corporation area under the leadership of the Municipal Commissioner and at the district level, under the leadership of District Collector, Social Welfare, Public Health, and other departments involvement. Dhananjay Munde has said that the maximum number of persons with disabilities should be registered and given UDID certificate.