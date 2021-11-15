Special campaign to identify TB patients from today

NASHIK: Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the Government of India has set an ambitious policy to make the country TB-free by 2025. The aim is to eliminate tuberculosis. As per updated statistics, it is a relieving picture that the cases of TB are on the decline. Efforts are being made in various ways to eradicate the disease from the district level.

As a part of this, an active search operation to identify people suffering from TB is being carried out in the district from Monday (Nov 15).In this connection, a district-wide tuberculosis campaign will be implemented under the leadership of District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, and District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. M B Deshmukh.

The first phase is starting from today, 15th November to 25th November 2021, and the second phase is from 13th December to 23rd December by Asha workers and Swayamsevaks. Spit samples will be collected from door to door through trained Asha activists.

For this, a high-risk area for tuberculosis will be identified in the district, and a total of 387 teams will conduct screening in this area. The team will examine and reach about 5,70,815 population.

"Citizens should cooperate with Asha activists who come to their homes for sputum and X-ray examination of patients with possible symptoms. The people should cooperate with the government in TB elimination programme." - Dr. M B Deshmukh, District Tuberculosis