Special buses for Trimbak this Shravan month

Citizens are ready to enjoy Shravan from tomorrow. To double this joy, ST undertaking has planned 200 to 250 buses every Shravani Monday. On the third Shravani Monday, which is considered auspicious. around 300 buses will be kept in reserve. While buses will run from Nashik to Trimbakeshwar every two minutes.

This year, everyone is excited to enjoy a restriction-free Shravan month. The tourism business in Nashik and Trimbak will definitely benefit from it. Shravani Somwar falls on 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd of August.

On August 15, the third Monday, assuming a high probability of a huge crowd of devotees, buses will be provided every two minutes, as informed by MSRTC. Lakhs of devotees across the country throng Trimbakeshwar during Shravan month, while lakhs conduct circumambulation to the Trimbakeshwar hills as per belief. Last year missed the Trimbakeshwar pilgrimage. Excluding daily rituals, all activities were banned at the temple.