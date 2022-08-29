Special attention to quality roads, procession routes

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has given orders to fill the potholes in the city by using asphalt and gravel because of the rain. The commissioner has instructed the engineers of the construction department that the work of filling the potholes should be of quality and special attention should be paid to the Ganeshotsav procession and the immersion routes.

Under the guidance of City Engineer Shiv Kumar Vanjari, the process of filling potholes using asphalt and gravel is underway in all six divisions of the municipal corporation.

Engineer’s focus is on quality of work. The construction department has been alerted to fill potholes before Ganeshotsav and the work is going on on a war footing due to the rain break. Yesterday road potholes in front of Ashoka Hospital along with Canal Road in Ward No. 23 in Nashik East division were repaired using asphalt mixed material.

While in Wadala village near NMC hospital in Ward No. 30 and on Wadala-Pathardi Road pits were filled. Potholes at Kalanagar Chowk and Rajiv Nagar main road have been repaired with asphalt mixed material. Filling pits and patches with asphalt on the Ganesh immersion procession route from Ravivar Karanja to Holkar Bridge in Ward No. 13 of Nashik West division has started.

In the same division, filling pits and patches from Old Gangapur Naka to Chopda Lawns Bridge in Ward No. 7 and filling them with asphalt is in progress.

The work of concreting the road from Gadge Maharaj Dharmashala to Amardham in the western region is in progress. Road potholes in the Late Nagar area are being filled with BBM i.e. gravel and asphalt material. Potholes have been filled by BBM in Hirawadi Road in Panchvati and Kamal Nagar area.

Potholes have been filled in Satpur Ward No. 8, Gangapur Road and the immersion route at Gangapur Waterfall. In Ward No. 9 potholes between main roads and intersections have also been filled. Potholes were also filled in the Peth Road area. In Satpur Ward No. 26 of Khutwadnagar potholes on the main road have been filled. Pits have also been filled in Ward No. 27 in Ambad MIDC in the New Nashik division.