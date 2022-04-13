Special app for water cess recovery soon

Despite various efforts, Nashik Municipal Corporation’s water bill is not being recovered as it should be. There are 2,10,000 tap connections in the Nashik city area, but due to non-payment of regular water bills, the arrears have gone into crores of rupees. Municipal Corporation has now developed a special app. With this app, the water bill of the municipal corporation will be sent directly on the WhatsApp of the registered mobile holder. while the customer will also be able to pay his bill through this app. It will be presented to NMC Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar soon.

Through this app, citizens will be able to calculate the bill by taking their own water meter reading, and they will receive the bill through WhatsApp, or e-mail. Water is supplied to households in the city by the municipal corporation. For this, 2.10 lakh tap connections have been provided.

Household water connection holders are required to pay their water bills every two months and commercial tap connection holders are required to pay their water bills every four months. With an area of 259 square kilometres, Nashik Municipal Corporation has only 96 employees in the tax department.

These employees are also responsible for the recovery of water and house cess. Due to insufficient manpower, water bill payments are not distributed year after year. Some customers have not been able to get the water bill even after five to seven years. Due to the non-receipt of timely bills, the common man can't pay the rising water bill simultaneously.

If the tap connection holder takes a photo of the water meter and uploads it on the app, the app will be able to calculate the water bill immediately and produce the bill amount. Municipal employees will also be able to collect their bills through this app. Since this app will have a GPS link, there will be no manipulation in meter reading.