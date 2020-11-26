SpaceX set to launch next resupply mission says... NASA

<p><strong>Washington</strong></p><p>US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX plans to launch its next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 5, NASA said in a statement.</p><p>"On Sat, Dec 5, @SpaceX is set to launch the next resupply mission to the @Space_Station," NASA said on Twitter.</p><p>"The Dragon spacecraft will deliver materials to support 250+ @ISS_Research investigations, as well as a new, commercially funded airlock by @Nanoracks," it said.</p>