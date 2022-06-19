Soybean sowing through BBF system

NASHIK: Taluka’s agricultural department imparted the training of soybean sowing through BBF (Broad Bed Furrow) system to farmers of Dubere village of Sinnar taluka to generate higher yields with limited water availability. Many farmers of Dubere village attended the event and assured the officials to use the BBF system for soybean sowing this year.

At present, the whole taluka has received less than average rainfall, and every farmer awaits decent rainfall in the coming days. The sowing season has almost begun and shall continue for the next three to four days. The officials guided the farmers to use the Broad Bed Furrow or Ridge and Furrow sowing method to increase production and generate higher crop yields. Both the methods will help remove excess water during waterlogging and preserve soil moisture during a drought situation, thus creating a win-win situation for the farmers.

A training of tractor drivers was organised under the guidance of agriculture assistant Pradip Bhor. Bhor suggested possible changes in the current machinery farmers use for sowing. The suggested changes will help farmers save almost eight kg of seeds.

He added that creating open spaces in farms aid in monitoring and controlling pests, larvae, and other diseases. The spraying of pesticides becomes easier.

The prevalence of fungal diseases is reduced due to air circulation in the field. Crops utilise the sunlight fully for photosynthesis. Water management becomes easier, and rainwater gets stored in ridges.

The crop retains moisture till the last soybean pod gets ready for harvest. Bhor concluded by stating a huge increase in production is possible by adapting to changes and practising the recommended method for sowing.

Former Sarpanch Ramnath Pavase, former Deputy Speaker Shankar Vamne, social activists Navnath Dholi, Shivaji Pawse, Krishi Mitra Dattu Mali, Ganesh Jagdhane, Sanjay Waje, Somnath Waje, Eknath Shinde, Khanderao Pawse, and others were present at the occasion.