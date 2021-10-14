SOPs for Maha colleges reopening from 20th

MUMBAI: Amid sustained declines in daily new coronavirus disease cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that colleges in the state will reopen from October 20. Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister, said that students must be fully vaccinated to attend the physical classes, adding that colleges and universities should also discuss setting up vaccination camps with the local administration.

He further stated that universities and colleges must offer online classes for those students who are unable to attend physical classes from October 20. The state government has been easing Covid-related restrictions in a phased manner. The schools and junior colleges reopened from October 4 as per the government directives as the vaccination drive in the state gained momentum. The religious places of all faiths have also been allowed to reopen from October 7, the first day of Navratri.

