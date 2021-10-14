SOPs for Maha colleges reopening from 20th

MUMBAI: Amid sustained declines in daily new coronavirus disease cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that colleges in the state will reopen from October 20. Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister, said that students must be fully vaccinated to attend the physical classes, adding that colleges and universities should also discuss setting up vaccination camps with the local administration.
He further stated that universities and colleges must offer online classes for those students who are unable to attend physical classes from October 20. The state government has been easing Covid-related restrictions in a phased manner. The schools and junior colleges reopened from October 4 as per the government directives as the vaccination drive in the state gained momentum. The religious places of all faiths have also been allowed to reopen from October 7, the first day of Navratri.
SOPs
Government’s approval to reopen all non-agricultural universities, reputed universities, self-financed universities and affiliated colleges in the state. But the decision to start classes with 50 per cent or more capacity should be taken at the university level only after consultation with the local authority.
Only students who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can attend the actual class.
Students who are unable to attend the actual classes, should be provided with online facilities.
The Director of Higher Education, Director of Technical Education should review and take action regarding the phased start of hostels.
For the students who have not been vaccinated with Covid-19, the concerned universities and colleges should coordinate with the local administration and carry out a special vaccination campaign and complete the vaccination with priority.
University, college teachers, non-teaching staff should also be vaccinated with priority.