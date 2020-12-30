SOP for tourist places

Nashik / Mumbai: Ahead of 31st December and new year, the Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Government of Maharashtra has issued guidelines for precautionary measures to be taken at tourist destinations outside the containment zone as well as care to be taken by tourists.



The SOP would be applicable in all areas except containment zones. Tourism Director Dr Dhananjay Savalkar has informed all the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in the state to take action as per SOP.



Earlier, District Collector Suraj Mandhare through an official circular under the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collectorate Nashik, had stated that the restrictions and relaxations extended by state government till December 31st shall remain in force as it is in Nashik district as well.



Under Mission Begin Again, consent has been given to start tourist destinations as per the instructions of the State Government dated 21st December, 2020.



But in doing so, instructions have been given to take appropriate care for Corona prevention. In that connection, a detailed model in this regard was issued on Monday by the Directorate of Tourism.



However, in view of the local situation, if any restrictions or instructions are issued by the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner regarding tourist destinations, they will be binding, the SOP clarified.



Tourists are given guidelines on what to do and what not to do at tourist destinations. Use of masks, use of sanitizer, social distancing etc. should be observed at tourist places.



Online booking of tourist destinations should be done if facilities are available to avoid congestion. Only asymptomatic tourists have been allowed, while senior citizens above 65 years, pregnant women, children under 10 years of age, persons with serious illness have been advised to stay at home. Various suggestions have been made for tourists to avoid using currency as much as possible and focus on digital payments.



Covid-19 teams comprising of representatives from the police department, local self-government bodies, district administration and various concerned departments should be formed to take proper care for the prevention of Corona at tourist destinations. These teams should make sure that the tourist spots are not crowded, decide on the number of tourists to be permitted to the tourist destinations.



Management can control group visits, guided tours, public events, special or private events, etc. Employees of various establishments in tourist destinations also need to take proper care. Apart from this, guidelines have been issued on various topics like arrival places of tourist places, common areas, cleanliness, toilets, cleanliness of utensils in restaurants etc.



Guidelines are also given on the precautions to be taken while supplying food and beverages. Relevant establishments are advised to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

