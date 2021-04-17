Sonia urges govt to lower vaccination eligibility to 25 years

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>Congress president Sonia Gandhi today (Saturday) asked the government to lower the COVID vaccine age eligibility to 25 years instead of 45. Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said as coronavirus infection is surging and affecting people of all age groups, the government should reduce inoculation eligibility to 25 and also to those young people with at-risk health disorders like asthma, angina, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases.</p><p>She claimed that various parts of India are reporting vaccine shortage but the government has exported over 6.5 crores vaccine jabs so far. The Congress president asserted that India is having the highest infection rate in the world and suggested that the government should first inoculate its citizens and then transport vaccine.</p><p>Gandhi said that recently, she spoke to the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on coronavirus situation and raised the problems being faced by them in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not get any reply.</p>