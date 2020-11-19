Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi today (Thursday) paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.</p> .<p>Sonia and Rahul visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial to offer floral tributes to the iron lady of India.</p><p>Earlier in the morning, Rahul also paid a visit to Shakti Sthal, the memorial along the banks of Yamuna to pay tributes to his grandmother.</p><p>Taking to twitter Gandhi said, 'A tribute to an efficient PM and a symbol of power Srimati Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. The entire nation still exemplifies her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly.'</p><p>The nation is celebrating 103rd birth anniversary of the first and only woman PM of the country also known as the iron lady across the globe.</p>