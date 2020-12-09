Sonawane new District President of MEA

Nashik: The new executive committee has been announced in the meeting of Nashik branch of Maharashtra Engineers' Association (MEA).



Nisargraj Sonawane has been elected unopposed as the District President while Vinayak Malekar unanimously elected as the General Secretary and Sandeep Vaje as the Treasurer. Meeting of Nashik branch of Maharashtra Engineers' Association was held which was presided over by outgoing district president RT Shinde.



After discussing the election of the new district executive committee, Sonawane, who was the general secretary, unanimously elected as the District President. After that, Malekar, who was holding the post of treasurer, was promoted to the post of General Secretary. Sandeep Vaje was elected as the Treasurer.



District President Sonawane was given the upper hand to decide and announce the rest of the executive committee members. After the selection process, the problems of the organisation were discussed at length. Many engineers complained that they were facing major problems while working in the Public Works Department of Zilla Parishad. It was assured that their problems will be resolved through the organisation.



A fund of Rs. 50 crore for basic development works is stuck. It was said that engineers and small and big contractors were in trouble due to the shortage of funds. It was decided at the meeting that the members would soon meet Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif for the stranded funds. Discussions were also held on reducing the delay in file transfer.



The association has called for raising funds on the lines of labour unions. They will be given the opportunity to work as well as to add more youth to the organization. Newly elected president Sonawane assured that he would work to solve the problems of the contractors.



Members Yogesh Kasar-Patil, Sanjay Awhad, Riaz Sheikh, Ajit Sakale, Anil Darade, Sanjay Kadnnor, Anil Awhad, Rahul Pawar, Sumit Bunge, Sagar Sonawane, Prakash Sanap, Atul Turley, Pratik Deshmukh, Pawan Pawar, Nikhil Kunde, Amol More, Alpesh Shah, Ajay Gadhve, Murad Sheikh, Yogendra Jadhav and Balasaheb Naik were present.